Ghislaine Maxwell sues Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to pay her legal and security fees

National-World

Ghislaine Maxwell, the late Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, filed a civil claim against his estate in the US Virgin Islands because she says he promised to always support her financially — and she says she has it in writing.

Several women who say they were sexually abused by Epstein have accused Maxwell of playing an integral part in facilitating their abuse. She has not been criminally charged and has denied all allegations.

Epstein was charged in a federal indictment with running a sex trafficking enterprise between 2002 and 2005 at his homes in New York and Florida. He died by suicide in jail last year while awaiting trial.

Epstein maintained a home on Little St. James, which he acquired in 1998, and purchased nearby Great St. James in 2016, according to a lawsuit filed by the attorney general of the US Virgin Islands. The suit alleges that Epstein transported underage girls to his secluded homes in the US Virgin Islands and forced them into sex work from 2001 through 2018.

Maxwell’s lawsuit says she worked for Epstein from 1999 through “at least” 2006, managing his properties all over the world and dealing with some of his affiliated businesses. Around 2004, Epstein sent Maxwell a “typewritten” letter asking that she continue to work for him and also pledging to support her financially, the lawsuit claims.

Epstein covered Maxwell’s legal bills in in 2009 in connection with Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s civil suit and again in 2017 in connection with the Sarah Ransome case in Florida, according to the suit.

Maxwell claims in her lawsuit that Epstein’s estate executor previously assured her that her legal fees would be reimbursed because “she would not have incurred any legal expenses but for Epstein’s alleged misconduct.” But after Epstein’s death, Maxwell’s attempt to cash in on that promise via a letter in November 2019 went unanswered, forcing her to pursue legal action, according to the lawsuit.

Maxwell’s complaint claims that she receives regular threats to her life and safety, which requires her to hire personal security.

CNN has reached out for comment to the attorney for Epstein’s estate.

Maxwell has multiple active civil lawsuits against her, and criminal investigators have been trying to locate her for questioning about her role in the abuse.