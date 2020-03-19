Fire Damages Victorian Home In Sacramento

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, CA (KOVR) — Fire damaged a Victorian-style home in Sacramento on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the three-story home in the 500 Block of 9th Street in the Alkali Flat area around 6:46 a.m. for what appeared to be an exterior fire on the first floor, according to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department.

Fire damaged a Victorian-style home in Sacramento on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the three-story home in the 500 Block of 9th Street in the Alkali Flat area around 6:46 a.m. for what appeared to be an exterior fire on the first floor, according to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.