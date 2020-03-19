Skip to Content
50-year-old man hit and killed by train in St. Clair, MO

    ST. CLAIR, Mo (KMOV) — Police in Missouri are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train Thursday morning.

News 4 has learned the man killed is a 50-year-old homeless man, William Ireton.

The crash reportedly happened west of the intersection of Main Street and Frisco Street around 4:45 a.m.

The train was traveling westbound when it hit Ireton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

