Plenty of space on Appalachian Trail, but hikers still taking coronavirus precautions

Swain County (WLOS) — Some are finding social distance during the coronavirus outbreak by getting outside and away from people. But even hikers along the Appalachian Trail are taking precautions.

They said the Appalachian Trail is a good place to be during the coronavirus outbreak. They also said they still need to find places to re-stock for provisions.

“Oh, well, good thing we’re out here away from everyone. We are practicing social distancing,” Brad Thomas said.

“We feel like this is kind of the best place for us to be,” Kelsey Foster said.

“Still having fun out here. Still taking precautions though,” Conner Campbell said.

Through-hikers said coronavirus is the talk on the trail, too.

“A lot of people are very conscious of using hand sanitizer and not sticking your hands in other people’s trail mix, etc.,” Thomas said.

Hikers are mostly in wide open spaces during the day, but night time in shelters can present challenges.

“Sleeping next to 10-12 people is not really something you want to do during this time either,” Campbell said. “I’ve been staying in my hammock.”

“I’m a hammock camper. So, I’m off alone in my hammock,” Thomas said.

Tuesday, they reached the Nantahala Outdoor Center. While the retail store and restaurant closed temporarily because of the coronavirus threat, hikers were relieved to find the general store open for food and care packages.

“Very glad to know this is open,” Thomas said.

“Oftentimes, that’s pictures from loved ones. It’s food re-supply. It’s notes. It’s letters. It’s gear that they need replaced,” the NOC’s Jan Wojtasinski said.

“If we get to somewhere we plan to resupply and they’re closed, we don’t have another option besides maybe catching a shuttle into town if shuttles are running,” Foster said.

Refueled and stocked, the hikers will carry on with close attention to cleanliness and spacing.

“Those practices are already in place, and I feel like it’s just being heightened a little bit now with all this stuff going on in the outside world,” Thomas said.

Hikers said Tuesday they expect to reach Maine by September. With the uncertainty of the coronavirus, they said they’ll take precautions the entire time.

