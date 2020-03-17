Indiana bishops suspend Mass

National-World

Indianapolis, IN (WXIN) — Sunday and weekday Masses have been suspended effective Wednesday, according to Indiana’s Catholic Bishops.

It’s the latest move to slow the spread of coronavirus. The state announced Tuesday that there were 30 cases in 15 Indiana counties.

Mass is suspended until further notice. The suspension affects the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the Dioceses of Gary, Evansville, Fort Wayne-South Bend and Lafayette.

Here’s a statement on the change:

“In light of new information and recommendations from health officials concerning the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgency to stem the spread of the virus, the five Catholic bishops of Indiana have suspended effective March 18 and until further notice all public Sunday and weekday Masses throughout the Province of Indianapolis, which is comprised of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the Dioceses of Gary, Evansville, Fort Wayne-South Bend, and Lafayette.”

