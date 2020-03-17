As restaurants close, one man seeks to reopen the family business

National-World

Omaha (WOWT) — All over the country, restaurants are closing their doors or changing the way they do business because of the threat of the coronavirus. But there’s one man here in Omaha who plans to open a restaurant even after restrictions have been put on every restaurant in the area.

This building on 30th and Reddick now houses an insurance company.

But for decades before, this building was home to Romanas Mexican restaurant until the owner passed away.

Now family members want to reopen at a new location a few blocks away but still in the area.

Donald Chamberlin said, “To continue my uncle’s legacy. I worked with the man for 20 years and he’s been an inspiration in my life and taught me everything I know.”

Donald Chamberlin had been planning the return of Romonas for months — and then the virus hit — shutting down restaurants, forcing others to change the way they do business. Customers waiting in line instead of sitting inside to avoid the spread of the virus.

“I wasn’t expecting none of this. I’m just glad that we’re set up for something like this. We’re set up for a drive-thru so it might be that until further notice or whatever the city has restaurants do.”

Donald is hoping they can survive until the world gets a handle on this virus.

He says he will have the same menu that was once served in the little restaurant on 30th and Reddick.

Donald is hoping to reopen Ramonas sometime in early April.

