World’s busiest airport looks like a ghost town due to coronavirus

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The airline industry is in crisis mode and travelers are eager to avoid flying amid coronavirus fears.

The world’s busiest airport looked more like a ghost town on Monday, March 16. The check-in lines were empty and the travelers who took the risk were breezing through the security check points.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport usually sees around 300,000 passengers a day, but right now officials don’t know exactly how much that number has declined, but from the looks of it it’s a drastic drop.

Travelers trying to get home were wearing masks and taking precautions to avoid being exposed to coronavirus. Joshua McKephin was in Atlanta for vacation. When things got bad he began self-quarantining. Now, he is flying to Los Angeles before he flies home to Chicago.

“I’m not really concerned as far as traveling. I’m more so worried about not being able to travel home. I’m more so worried about people and panic, than the virus itself because that’s more dangerous,” McKephin said.

