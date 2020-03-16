Community Servings Gives Meals To Sick People Stuck At Home Amidst The Coronavirus

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

JAMAICA PLAIN, MA (WBZ) — A non-profit that provides meals for people who are home-bound because of illness is ramping up its operations. Community Servings in Jamaica Plain is trying to stay ahead of the coronavirus while facing higher costs and fewer volunteers.

“Every day we feed over 1,000 people who are struggling with illnesses like cancer, HIV, diabetes and have nowhere else to turn for their daily meals,” said Community Servings CEO David Waters.

The non-profit makes medically-tailored meals from scratch and delivers them directly to people in need.

“Our focus is on our patients who are often the most vulnerable people,” Waters said.

Cleanliness is always a top priority, but in the age of the coronavirus, efforts have increased.

“We have everyone in the building sanitizing, hand washing on a regular basis,” Waters said. “Our drivers are traveling with disposable gloves and sanitizer to make sure they’re not carrying the virus out to our clients.”

Community Servings is also stockpiling meals. “So that if we weren’t able to get ingredients in the future, or we weren’t able to get enough staff and volunteers to make and package meals, we’re ready to go with an extra supply,” Waters said.

The non-profit is spending extra money to get clients non-perishable food they can store.

“We’re making sure that they have the calories if, for some reason, we’re not able to get out and bring our meals,” Waters said.

Since the number of volunteers at Community Servings has decreased, office staff is pitching in.

“What we would look for from the community is to recognize the importance of what we’re doing and help us out,” Waters said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.