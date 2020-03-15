College student launches program to shop for at-risk people in Las Vegas, Reno

National-World

LAS VEGAS, VA (KVVU ) — The coronavirus outbreak has some elderly in the Las Vegas community too scared to shop for supplies.

The CDC said people over 60 are most at risk. That’s why one college student wants to shop for them, and she’s asking others to join.

While shoppers are focused on crossing off their own to-do lists, Jayde Powell is spending her Spring Break shopping for seniors in need.

It’s a scramble at the supermarkets as coronavirus fears fuel long lines and empty shelves across the valley.

“The problem now is when you go to the store, those items aren’t even on the shelves for people to buy,” Angela Powell said. Her daughter Jayde, a pre-med student at UNR, is launching a program called Shopping Angels.

“It’s been something I’m focused on, been brainstorming pretty intensely the past couple days,” she said.

No delivery fees, no extra costs, Powell just wants to help those who can’t leave their homes.

“When you coordinate with us, we’ll tell you the volunteer who will be picking up your groceries,” Jayde said.

“Going to one store could be an all-day affair for an elderly person,” Powell said. “They don’t have money to get gas or energy to go to a lot of stores just to find out they don’t have the basic supplies to last them a couple weeks.”

Powell has more than three dozen college students on board in both Reno and Las Vegas, ready to help. Volunteers will be required to wear masks and gloves while picking up groceries.

“We also don’t want our volunteers to go inside their homes,” she said.

Powell has the supplies and staff. She hopes seniors or their caretakers will reach out.

“Especially for at risk population, they’ll always be at risk,” Jayde said. “Having something like this ready to go will always benefit in future outbreaks.”

Powell wants to keep this program going beyond this outbreak.

