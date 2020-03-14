Floyd Mayweather honors his late ex-girlfriend in a series of Instagram posts

National-World

Floyd Mayweather paid tribute to his late ex-girlfriend Josie Harris with a series of Instagram photos on Friday.

Harris, the mother of three of Mayweather’s children, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of her home in Valencia, California, on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The former world champion boxer posted 11 photos of Harris on Instagram, captioning the photos with simple phrases including “My Angel,” “My Sweetheart” and “My Sunshine.”

Mayweather posted another photo of the pair on Saturday, captioning it “My better half.”

Sheriff’s detectives are treating the case as a death investigation, rather than a homicide, according to Lt. Derrick Alfred. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death.

Mayweather and Harris split in 2010 after multiple allegations of domestic abuse. The two had spent more than 10 years together. In 2015, Harris sued Mayweather for defamation.