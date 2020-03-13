Support from a Facebook post may save woman’s donut shop

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM ) — The outpouring love and support, stemming from a single Facebook post, will hopefully be enough to save one woman’s dream shop.

Michael Praski, a first time customer to Frosted Donuts, put out a call to the community on the Citizens for a Better Tinley Park page after learning Feda Ibrahim’s shop was in jeopardy of closing.

“I told him to enjoy it while it lasted, I had just gotten the news that I can’t renew the lease,” Ibrahim said.

Beth McKernan runs the community Facebook page. Praski’s post got hundreds of shares and likes.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and this has been the most powerful post ever,” Beth McKernan said.

Ibrahim, who loves baking, opened the shop a little more than two years go. With an increase in rent, and not as many customers, she didn’t think should could make it. That is, until she saw the Facebook post.

“Since then, the door hasn’t closed, we put everybody on staff just to keep up with the demand,” Ibrahim said.

Now she is baking like crazy and selling out three times in just one day. She even said lines are out the door.

“I have people come in and cry, they didn’t want to see us go,” Ibrahim said. “Some say they will come in everyday to support us. I can’t say thank you enough.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.