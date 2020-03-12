Stolen fish truck leads to police chase

National-World

Metairie (WGNO) — It was a routine delivery on Iberville Street in the French Quarter. A New Orleans Fish House worker had stopped to drop off some oysters, crawfish or whatever else the customer wanted.

That’s when a thief jumped behind the wheel of the delivery truck and led multiple Law enforcement agencies on a chase to to the lakefront and into Metairie, eventually ending with a crash and scuffle on West Esplanade Avenue near Causeway Boulevard.

According to Bill Bourges, the owner of New Orleans Fish House, there may have been gunshots fired at some point during the chase. A woman was apprehended at the scene following a fight with law enforcement. At the scene, an ambulance arrived at the scene. Paramedics checked the suspect for any serious injuries then left the scene.

