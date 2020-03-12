Police probe basketball court shooting

National-World

New Haven (WFSB) — An 18-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered at a basketball court in New Haven.

According to police, officers responded to a fight at the court at Shelton Avenue and Ivy Street in the Newhallville neighborhood.

The fight was reported around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

By the time officers arrived, the court was deserted.

A short time later, a gunshot victim was admitted to Yale-New Haven Hospital by way of a private vehicle.

Police described the patient as a New Haven man who suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the chest.

The victim was in stable condition.

Investigators said they learned that the victim was shot following a dispute at the court.

The area has since been cleared as a crime scene and is back open.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous.

