Kansas sees first coronavirus death, governor declares state of emergency

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV/KSMO) — On Thursday, Kansas had its first COVID-19 related death.

According to Governor Laura Kelly, the patient who died was a man in his 70s from Wyandotte County.

He lived in a long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions that he was receiving treatment for at a local hospital for cardiac issues.

Testing was done after he died and that it when it was discovered that he had COVID-19.

The authorities are working to find out more about what the man was doing in the last two weeks and who he came in contact with. They also said this is a case of community spread, since the man didn’t travel anywhere.

During the press conference, the governor also quickly mentioned that she was declaring a state of emergency, too.

This is the fifth officially reported case in the state.