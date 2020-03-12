DA: Man arrested for random assault, accused of head-butting deputy while in jailn jail

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Multnomah County (KPTV) — A man arrested for an assault in downtown Portland is accused of head-butting a deputy, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office said Nicholas Augusto Penitenti, 23, is facing charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, assaulting a public safety officer, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Penitenti was arrested on March 3 after he randomly hit a man with a metal pipe or stick near the intersection of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Everett, according to the district attorney’s office.

When police located Penitenti, he was found with a metal pipe or stick, the district attorney’s office said.

The victim sustained cuts to his face and required stitches at an area hospital.

The district attorney’s office said Penitenti head-butted a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy while he was being booked into jail.

Penitenti will be arraigned on charges Thursday morning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.