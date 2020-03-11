Subway restaurant worker attacked and robbed by several juveniles

National-World

Davenport (WQAD) — A Subway restaurant worker was robbed and attacked by a group of juveniles, according to police.

The “strong arm robbery” was reported around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, March 10, at the Subway on West Locust Street, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. There were about 10 juveniles involved.

Police said the juveniles physically assaulted the worker. They also stole the worker’s personal property before leaving the business.

“The victim had minor injuries as the result of this incident and refused medical treatment,” read the police statement.

A little less than two miles northeast of where the robbery happened, police said they found a group of juveniles who matched the description of those involved in the incident. Several of them were detained.

One 16-year-old boy was taken to the Scott County Jail, charged with second degree robbery. Two other juveniles were also charged with second-degree robbery and were taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.

