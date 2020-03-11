Loyola newspaper editor goes into self-quarantine

National-World

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The editor-in-chief of Loyola University’s student-run newspaper has put herself into self-quarantine.

Erin Snodgrass attended the National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting journalism conference along with at least one person who has tested presumptively positive for the COVID-19 virus. That unidentified person is under care at a hospital in Orleans Parish.

While Snodgrass isn’t currently in the hospital, she said she decided to self-quarentine after learning about her personal connection to the virus.

“I was certainly surprised to find the coronavirus hitting so close to home but I am feeling fine and at this moment, I am not concerned that I have the virus,” Snodgrass said in a post on The Maroon‘s website. “Because I am unable to be at school, and because other members of our staff are feeling under the weather, we are moving to a digital-only for The Maroon this week out of an abundance of caution for students’ health. Our stories, photos and video content will still be available on The Maroon’s website and on all our social media. I will continue to self-quarantine until Thursday, March 19 to keep others safe, but rest assured, The Maroon will continue to bring the student body important news regarding campus life.”

At least one other Loyola student who attended the conference has been asked to self-quarantine, according to The Maroon.

