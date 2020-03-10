University program announced for student-athlete branding

National-World

LINCOLN, NE (WOWT) — Student-athletes seeking to build their individual brands at the University of Nebraska will have access to the new Ready Now Program to help them.

The University and Opendorse, an athletic marketing platform, announced Tuesday they will provide more than 650 student-athletes with social media tools similar to those used in professional sports.

The program offers each student-athlete valuations of their brand, reviews and other ways to provide insights to “increase individual social value.”

It will provide ongoing education and set-up student-athletes with social strategy sessions so they can effectively use social media.

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost said social media is at the core of the next frontier for player development.

“There’s an opportunity for our players that transcends compensation today. We as coaches and leaders can provide our student-athletes the tools to maximize their future value while they’re competing for the University of Nebraska,” Frost said.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said Nebraska has always been a leader in college athletics.

“With that spirit in mind, we are excited to partner with Opendorse. This agreement will provide all of our student-athletes the education and assessment tools they need to navigate the complexities of social media and maximize their brand in the digital world,” he said.

Opendorse was founded by Nebraska Football alumni Blake Lawrence and Adi Kunalic. More than 10,000 athletes use it for social media.