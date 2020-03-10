Televangelist Jim Bakker sued by Missouri AG for reportedly selling fake ‘coronavirus cure’

National-World

Jefferson City (KMOV) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Tuesday his office filed a lawsuit against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions, Inc. for misrepresentations about the effectiveness of “Silver Solution” as a treatment for 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the suit, Bakker and Sherill Sellman, a “naturopathic doctor,” claimed “Silver Solution” can cure coronavirus on an episode of the Jim Bakker Show on February 12. The show was aired nationwide.

After the broadcast, and following representations made on Bakker’s website, the Food and Drug Administration and the New York Attorney General’s Office issued cease and desist letters to the show, ordering Bakker to stop making claims about the product as there was no scientific evidence to back them up.

The FDA stated there are currently no vaccines, pills, potions or other prescription or over-the-counter products to treat or cure coronavirus disease.

Schmitt’s suit is seeking a restraining order and permanent injunction against Bakker selling Silver Solution to treat the disease.

