Police: Boy, 11, In Hospital After Being Thrown From Balcony By Mother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says an 11-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being thrown from a balcony in St. Paul on Monday. Investigators say preliminary information indicates the boy was thrown by his 33-year-old mother.

Police officers initially went to an apartment building on the 700 block of Hampden Avenue on reports of an “attempted suicide,” just before 9 a.m.

On scene law enforcement found a child on the ground with numerous broken bones. He was conscious and breathing, but police say he was unable to tell them how he fell. Based on information collected at the scene police determined that the boy was thrown by his mother.

St. Paul Fire medics arrived soon after and took the boy to Regions Hospital, where workers expect he will survive.

The boy’s mother has been taken to the police station for further questioning.

