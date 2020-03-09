Phoenix tow truck driver hit, ran over by suspected impaired driver

National-World

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK) — A tow truck driver made it out alive after police say a suspected impaired driver hit him and ran him over. The victim told Arizona’s Family that it happened on Cave Creek Road near Mountain View Road as he was unloading cars for a dealership in between the solid yellow lines in the middle of the street. The victim, who did not want to be identified, told Arizona’s Family that he had done it a million times, but this time a suspected impaired driver hit him and ran him over.

He’s dealing with a long list of injuries, including broken ribs, broken vertebrae, a fractured arm, and a broken jaw. Doctors had to wire his jaw shut, and they also put four plates in his face. The crash happened on the same day an ADOT worker was killed on the job. Now, the victim and his family have a message for drivers who pass by people working on the road.

“My message is it’s time for drivers to be considerate, you see the blinking lights and the safety vests. Be courteous and move over,” said the victim’s wife, Brianna Andujo. Police charged the driver, Jeffrey David Green, with aggravated DUI. According to police documents, Green admitted to police that he took Percocet and muscle relaxers before getting behind the wheel, he was also driving on a suspended license.

The victim is the sole provider for his family. He said the tow truck company is giving him workers compensation, but the family is concerned that insurance will not pay for all of his medical bills. Now, they’re asking for your help.