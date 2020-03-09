NY School district will likely shut down for weeks, governor says

National-World

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (WCBS) — As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows, more schools and universities are closed across the area.

During a press conference Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New Rochelle is a “significant hot-spot” and the district will likely shut down for weeks.

The governor also said if any students test positive statewide, their schools must close for at least 24 hours.

“So that we can do an assessment of the situation and the facts, and then make a determination going forward given the facts in the particular school district,” Cuomo said.

Last night, the Scarsdale district said a middle school faculty member tested positive for the virus. So all schools are shutting their doors until March 18 to disinfect buildings and stop the spread.

“It’s scary,” one woman told CBS2’s John Dias. “There are a number of people in Westchester County that have been contracted.”

“I think it was necessary. Just listening, in Italy they were saying they wished they’d done all their closures a week early,” another woman added.

The list of closed schools includes Edgewood, Fox Meadow, Greenacres, Heathcote and Quaker Ridge elementary schools, as well as both middle and high schools.

“We were just sort of like, ‘Oh brother.’ That was our reaction, like, ‘Oh, really?’” said father Chip Rich. “But I do know that there’s lots of cases in this area, and I think they’re just trying to get ahead of it.”

“It makes sense. People need to stay safe,” another woman added.

One mom said the high schoolers will still be plenty busy via the internet.

“I think the teachers will be in touch soon. They’re going to be giving the kids work,” Lori Reich said. “School from home. You know it’s 2020, it’s OK.”

Scarsdale Mayor Marc Samwick said the school district is following protocols.

“Don’t panic. We have very, very good resources here. The health care system in the state of New York is outstanding, second to none. We’re all working very well together,” he said. “Right now, it’s all about public safety and making sure our residents are safe and containing.”

Several area colleges are shifting to remote classes, including Columbia University, Fordham University, Barnard College, Iona College, Hofstra University on Long Island and Princeton University in New Jersey.

Students and parents should check their schools’ websites for the latest updates.

