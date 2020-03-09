Man Arrested, Accused Of Spray Painting Swastikas Around Florissant

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

TELLER COUNTY, CO (KCNC) — Teller County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael O’Brien, suspected of painting swastikas in Florissant. O’Brien, 33, is accused of painting the offensive graffiti all over town.

O’Brien is facing several charges including criminal mischief.

“We take this very seriously. This could be very offensive to someone,” said Teller County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Greg Couch. “It’s more than just kids spray painting or damaging something. This symbol is something that has a more broad affect.”

Investigators say they have connected O’Brien to the crimes with surveillance video.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.