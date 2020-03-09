Local foster child seeks loving family to adopt him

National-World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — KTBS is dedicated to helping foster children in our community find a good permanent home. Our latest Arklatex Angel is K’Shawn.

“K’Shawn is a loving 9-year-old who enjoys art,” said Shreveport adoption specialist Darrell Williams. “He enjoys reading. He enjoys being around his peers.”

We met K’Shawn at Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport where he admired their animals, built blocks and Legos and read as many books as he could.

K’Shawn said he is looking for a loving home preferably with a dog. He also has a sister who is in the process of being adopted by another family. He hopes is future family will allow him to meet with his sister regularly.

To inquire about adopting K’Shawn, call Joel Hooper with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services at 318-676-7100.