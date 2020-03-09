Fisherman rescued after ATV goes through ice

National-World

HURON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) — A man was rescued after his ATV went through the ice.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Filion Road Public Access in McKinley Township shortly after 8 p.m. on March 8.

Deputies said it was reported that an individual was out on the ice somewhere yelling for help. When crews arrived with an airboat, they learned that a Harbor Beach man had been riding his ATV back in from fishing and broke through the ice.

Other fisherman who were also on their way in heard the calls for help and were able to help locate the man and help him out of the water.

Deputies said the man refused medical treatment.

When asked why he was out on the ice with the warm weather, he reportedly told deputies the ice was still safe because he claimed there were areas where it was nearly a foot thick.

Deputies said they tried to impress upon him that there are numerous other areas of unsafe ice, but officials said he appeared unphased.

Arrangements are being made to remove his ATV.

