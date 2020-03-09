DCHD reports 2 more coronavirus cases related to first patient

National-World

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — The Douglas County Health Department has received confirmation of two additional coronavirus cases that are related to the first patient.

According to the release these are presumptive positive cases and are relatives of the first patient.

The two family members had symptoms and have been in self-quarantine since Friday. They remain there. Other close contacts have tested negative, according to the release.

“We expected this to happen,” Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. “This demonstrates the importance of contact investigations and shows how well they work.”

The release states that these two individuals have had limited exposure to the community. A list of possible contact has been developed and the DCHD will be reaching out to them shortly.

According to the release, public health officials still believe the risk to the public is low. They are encouraging people to monitor for symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

