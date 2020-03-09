Boston’s First Recreational Marijuana Shop Opens In Dorchester

National-World

DORCHESTER, MA (WBZ ) — Boston’s first recreational pot shop opened Monday in Dorchester. Security was in place to control traffic and crowds at Pure Oasis on Blue Hill Avenue, but lines were manageable when the doors open at 11 a.m.

The Cannabis Control Commission gave the business final approval last week. The shop is the first to benefit from the state’s economic empowerment program, which helps minority business owners in the marijuana industry.

“It means everything. We want to come into the neighborhood and create jobs and financial opportunities,” said co-owner Kevin Hart.

“We encourage people to apply for jobs no matter what your background. We believe in second chances,” co-owner Kobie Evans said.

Niambe McIntosh was the first customer to purchase marijuana. “I’m honored and humbled to be able to share this moment in history,” she said.

It is an especially meaningful moment for McIntosh who grew up just four blocks away. She is the daughter of reggae musician and cannabis activist Peter Tosh.

In 2017, her brother was serving time for marijuana possession, when his life was forever changed: “He was attacked by another inmate. He is a non-violent offender and was hoping to get the case behind him but ended up now dealing with something that has changed my family’s life and his life forever,” she said.

McIntosh has been fighting for justice ever since, and she said this shop is a step forward.

“It’s a victory for all the families who have been affected by cannabis prohibition.”

Some neighbors who live across the street told WBZ-TV they have concerns though.

“I feel like it’s a bad influence for the kids so for me I definitely don’t like it,” said Katia Monteiro.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday they would be monitoring the line and traffic closely as to not disturb the neighborhood.

“Be respectful of the residents, be respectful of their community, be respectful of this shop who put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, and investments to make this open,” Walsh said.

Anyone who is looking to visit Pure Oasis is asked to try and take public transportation or rideshare. You must be 21 years or older and have a valid driver’s license or passport to make a purchase.

