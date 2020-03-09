Bayer to close Creve Coeur campus as employee is tested for COVID-19

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — Bayer told its employees Monday that an employee at the Creve Coeur site is being tested for coronavirus by the Missouri Department of Health and the campus will close until further notice.

In a statement, Bayer said the company learned on Sunday that an employee from their Creve Coeur site is being tested but made it clear the case hasn’t been confirmed as a coronavirus infection.

According to the email, the employee being tested has provided the names of people they came in contact with and sites they visited. Those people are being contacted and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. They’re also asked to keep Bayer informed if they start feeling symptoms.

Bayer said they are wiping down all common surfaces and “are being proactive and proceeding with caution by giving employees the option to not come into the office while we obtain additional direction from local health authorities.”

Bayer announced their campus will be closed “until further notice” for cleaning and out of an “abundance of caution.”

St. Louis County officials, meanwhile, announced another news conference to take place Monday afternoon.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed this weekend when a 20-year-old girl tested positive after coming home from studying abroad in Italy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.