Oklahoma wildfire burns through more than 29,000 acres

A wildfire in Oklahoma has burned more than 29,000 acres, and officials are working to assess the damage to buildings.

Dubbed the 412 Fire, the blaze in the state’s panhandle is 50% contained, said Michelle Finch-Walker with the Oklahoma Forestry Services, meaning half of the fire is surrounded by barriers that keep it from spreading at those points.

People in the towns of Beaver and Forgan in Beaver County were asked to evacuate Saturday as the fire was spreading quickly and threatened some houses.

There are about 5,000 residents in the county, according to the US Census Bureau.

A burn scar more than 15 miles long is visible on satellite images, the National Weather Service Amarillo said in a tweet Saturday.

Earlier Sunday, the Oklahoma Forestry Services posted on Facebook that the fire was just 10% contained and had burned through about 13,000 acres.

The OFS said it responded to 30 new wildfires Saturday.

The 412 Fire started just before 1 p.m. Saturday, CNN affiliate KSNW reported.