27 dead in Kabul attack on ceremony attended by Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah

Twenty-seven people have been killed in an attack in Afghanistan at a ceremony attended by presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, he told CNN.

Abdullah said he escaped the attack in west Kabul unharmed, and that small arms gunfire followed by rocket fire killed 27 attendees and injured a further 52.

The event was commemorating the anniversary of the death of political leader Abdul Ali Mazari. The same event was attacked last year as well, but this year’s incident was less intense, sources told CNN.

Armed men used a high-rise building nearby to shoot at the crowd, the source said. Ministry of Interior spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told CNN that special forces were sent to the scene.

Abdullah said security forces were engaging the attackers. “The point is that a thorough investigation with a clear answer to the people of Afghanistan is needed,” he said.

“I will not blame anybody for this because I don’t have a full picture from our security forces, but we need to know who is, or who were, behind it.”

The Taliban denied any involvement in the attack, spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid said in a media message.

The attack is the first in the capital since the signing of a historic agreement in Qatar last week between the United States and the Taliban.