United Houma Nation to hold Native Pride Run/Walk fundraiser

HOUMA, La (WGNO) — The United Houma Nation is putting on its first Native Pride Run/Walk and Fun Run for Kids this month to help raise money for a Tribal center.

The 5k event is open to all ages, with children encouraged to participate in the Fun Run for Kids. The race will be held March 21 at 8 a.m. on the Houma Airbase on Moffet Road.

Proceeds from the race will go to to The United Houma Nation Center and Land Fund with the aim of creating a centralized meeting place for the South Louisiana Tribe.

The race will kick off the United Houma Nation Vocational-Rehabilitation Pow Wow, which will begin soon after.

Tickets are $10 and are available on Eventbrite. Delicious native foods, native crafts, and native music will be available after the run and throughout the Pow Wow.

