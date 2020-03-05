Cleaning company says business is booming over flu, coronavirus concerns

National-World

Connecticut (WFSB) — Cleaning companies around the state are working overtime, as many are getting inundated with phone calls.

People are booking them to deep clean their homes because of the flu and coronavirus.

Peachy Clean owner Lindsay Marie said business is booming for her, saying she’s doubled, almost tripled her work in one day.

“Extremely busy. Everyone wants us to come in and clean but to also disinfect,” she said.

She once did her work alone, but she has added staff members as more work is coming in.

“They’re asking me to disinfect their door knobs, light switches, anything they touch, their electronics,” Lindsay Marie said.

The products she’s using is a lot of what you might already have at home, but cleaning and disinfecting a home from top to bottom takes time.

“Usually takes me an hour to disinfect. We go in and clean first and then go back. We usually start in the kitchen. We will do your light switches, countertops, anything with knobs on it, refrigerator handles, oven knobs, your faucet,” she said.

It all is meant to help knock down your chance of getting sick.

Some tips from Lindsay are to disinfect every day, especially items you use daily like the TV remote and the toilet handle.

Also, she suggests washing your bedding and blankets once a week.

