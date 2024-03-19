Colorado Champions: National champion figure skaters train for worlds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After countless hours of training at the Broadmoor Ice Hall in Colorado Springs, newly crowned national champions take center ice this week in Montreal for the 2024 ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

The pair team of Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea along with Amber Glenn are eager to hit their goals in Canada.

"I think we are the most ready for this competition, says Danny O'Shea. "We definitely want to be up there around 5th or 6th that would be amazing for a reach goal for us this year, but no matter what the scores we can't really control that outcome so we want to focus on controlling our performance."

For Glenn, showing her authentic self to the figure skating world is more essential than hitting her coveted triple axel.

"I felt like I was trying to be perceived in a certain way in the skating world and outside of it and it just felt so fake," says Glenn.

Out and proud, Glenn says she's ready to go.

"I am going to give it my all and if the judges you know put me differently for that, that's their problem not mine and luckily I've had way more support than backlash so it has been really great," says Glenn.

For Kam and O'Shea, they continue to rise to the top, just two seasons into their partnership.

"It settles in that we are always going to be national champions and written in stone on the trophy and it is going to be so cool and nobody can take that away from us," says Kam.

Their coaches are eager to see their training transcend to competition ice.

"It has been a really transformative year for them and I think they have gained a lot of confidence just generally but of course from winning the title," says Team USA coach, Drew Meekins. "I'm excited to just let them get out there and perform."

It's the same sentiment for Glenn's coach.

"Keeping her calm and in control and remind her to trust her training and do what she's been doing," says Team USA coach, Damon Allen.

All three national champs and Team USA athletes are grateful for the camaraderie they have at the rink as they count down to skating amongst the best in the world.

"This is my first-time kind of going in with the mindset of I'm there to be at the top and I'm there to kick butt," says Glenn. "You know I want to enjoy it, but there's not those first-time jitters like last time."

"I have so much gratitude for the opportunity to skate with Ellie and go out there and do this again and represent our country all around the world," says O'Shea.

The Pairs Short Program and Women's Short Program both kick off the World Championships tomorrow. We'll let you know how our local athletes do.