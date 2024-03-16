Skip to Content
Warming Up for Spring

A huge storm system over Nevada continues to shoot bands of clouds and light snow across Southeast Colorado. A SNOW ADVISORY remains in effect for the Sangre de Cristo mountains until Noon Sunday, and a few snow showers will drift northeastward through Pueblo and Colorado Springs during the overnight hours.

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine throughout the day on Sunday with a few passing rain and snow showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Skies will clear out after sunset, and warmer days will follow throughout the rest of the week.

Spring officially begins Tuesday night at 9:06 p.m., and The rest of the week will include seasonal spring temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

