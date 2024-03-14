Interstate 25 in Monument area remained open Thursday morning as winter storm intensifies

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- With much of Interstate 70 west of Denver already closed because of weather conditions Thursday morning, many drivers were waiting to see if authorities would likewise close Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock.

A statewide media briefing held Wednesday warned that closing the freeways was a possibility because of deep snow, strong winds and reduced visibility.

The storm greeted a Colorado Springs resident who drove home from Denver International Airport after vacationing in Florida.

"It was 80 degrees there," he said. "I was fine driving my rental car until I got on I-25. I saw lots of vehicles stuck and sliding off the road. It was icy. It was crazy. I'm surprised they hadn't closed it."

A sure sign of the storm's intensity: Road graders normally used to smooth out gravel roads and for plowing deep snow in mountain passes, supplemented the regular snowplows along I-25 and Highway 105.

The storm is a moneymaker for private snow removal businesses that will keep busy for the next few days.

The chain law was in effect for big trucks... they were required to hook up before ascending Monument Hill.

But they didn't have trouble traveling, apparently... we didn't hear of any serious issues.

Overall, a cold, windy and snowy day at 7,300 feet above sea level.