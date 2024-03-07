Two grass fires in Pueblo Wednesday evening under investigation by authorities

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Columns of dark, thick smoke and flames several feet high caught the attention of many commuters heading home just east of downtown Thursday.

Two fires ignited in thick grasses and brush at around 5 p.m., on the west bank of Fountain Creek between the 4th Street and 8th Street bridges and west of Erie Avenue.

The scene was quite a spectacle for dozens of people along the nearby Fountain Creek Trail and the Pueblo Skatepark who came out to watch and record photos and video.

"Yeah, there's a lot of homeless living here," said Brett Dellinger, a witness. "We run our office for Home Sync security over here, and every morning coming into work, I see fires burning under the bridges. The fire department's out here quite a bit."

Firefighters extinguished the flames and are investigating the cause of the blaze; only a few acres burned and no structures appeared to be in danger.