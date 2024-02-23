Fountain to spend $500,000 on repairs to Bandley Drive bridge

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Eight months after officials briefly closed a flood-damaged bridge on an Interstate 25 frontage road, a second inspection has found more damage that will cost a half-million dollars to fix.

Officials briefly closed the bridge on Bandley Drive after debris cleanup from two days of intense rainfall that also flooded nearby Fountain Creek; the bridge crosses a drainage channel known as the Clover Ditch that flows into the creek from the west.

An initial inspection by city engineers after the June 2023 storms determined that the bridge was safe, but a more detailed inspection later found damage in several areas.

Officials revealed Friday that repairs will focus on the ditch embankment and the area surrounding the bridge.

To pay for the work, the city will use a $250,000 emergency budget allocation in order to receive a $250,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The Fountain Sanitation District will be a partner in the project because it also had infrastructure damage from the storms.

Fountain is addressing several areas affected by flooding damage and erosion from those storms.