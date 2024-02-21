Major traffic shift starts Wednesday at South Academy/Airport/Pikes Peak/Bijou intersections in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Wednesday on Academy Boulevard between Bijou Street and Airport Road, and remain in that configuration for several weeks.

The change is to allow for the replacement of an old underground stormwater drainage pipe near the Pikes Peak Avenue intersection, midway through the affected area; that objective requires what's described as "deep trench work" and for crews to take additional safety measures.

Pikes Peak, a block east of Academy, is closed because of work on underground water mains; that intersection is the dividing line between North and South Academy.

A block of Airport, east of Academy, recently reopened because of a similar project; that followed a lengthy closure on Airport, west of Academy, because of a bridge replacement project.

A clerk at a 7 Eleven store near the Academy/Pikes Peak intersection said that business there is down 50% since the $62 million South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project began last year.

The project is improving safety, mobility, pedestrian access, drainage and utility lines to an area that dates back to the 1960s.

The second section of the project on South Academy is between Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive; lanes between Jet Wing and Chelton Road are temporarily realigned to allow for underground water line work.

The overall project began last year and is scheduled for completion next year.