KRDO’s ‘Road Warrior’ provides behind-the-scenes look at paving preparation project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- We often drive or walk past road construction projects without realizing what's involved in making them happen and keeping everyone safe.

That thought is what led Jesse Graf, a traffic control supervisor with Finsterwald Irrigation and Landscaping Services, to contact The Road Warrior, Scott Harrison.

"I was watching the first week of your reports while getting ready for work," he explained. "I think what you're doing is important because a lot of people don't understand the process. They just know that their routine is disrupted -- neighbors, pedestrians and drivers. My job is to help them understand, and to keep everyone safe."

Graf works for a private contractor that is doing concrete work -- replacing old or damaged curbs, gutters, ramps for the disabled and sidewalks -- in advance of the city's annual 2C expanded street paving program.

The work requires temporarily closing a nearby bus stop, taking down mailboxes and closing driveways of nearly 100 homes along nearly a mile of Meadowland Boulevard, east of Academy Boulevard.

Graf said that part of his crew's job is to provide proper notification to residents, keep them informed on the project's progress and ensure safe travel through the work zone.

One neighbor is lucky in that he has access to half of his driveway because the curb and sidewalk there are in good condition.

"It's taking a little longer than I expected," he said. "But I'm glad they're doing it. Needs to be done."

Neighbors are asked to park their vehicles across the street or on nearby side streets.

"Am I OK with it? I have to be," another neighbor said as she took her child to school. I didn't know why they were doing the work. And we'll be disrupted again when the paving comes. There are a lot of retired people living in the neighborhood. At least the work won't disrupt me as much as it will them."

Graf said that the project started last month and -- weather permitting -- should be finished in a few weeks.