Weather leads to weeklong delay in overnight ramp closure at South Academy Boulevard, Highway 85-87 interchange near Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As traffic along a key corridor adjusts to a current bridge repair and an upcoming bridge demolition, drivers are also coping with the temporary closure of an exit ramp to another busy thoroughfare.

During overnight hours Thursday, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the eastbound off-ramp to Highway 85-87 from South Academy Boulevard; on Friday afternoon, however, because of weather conditions, CDOT rescheduled the planned overnight closure until next Friday, Feb. 23.

Crews require the closures to install a new drainage pipe in the area; to detour around the site, drivers must take the next exit at Bradley Road, drive under the South Academy overpass -- the same bridge that already has lane restrictions in preparation for replacement -- return to South Academy in the opposite direction and use the westbound off-ramp to the highway.

It's the latest step in a 1.5-mile project to widen South Academy and improve safety; the $71 million project started last year and is scheduled for completion in early 2026.

Meanwhile, workers are in their third month of repairs to bridge supports on the westbound South Academy brridge over Fountain Creek; those repairs initially closed both lanes of traffic but now allow a single lane through that area.

In its Friday afternoon release, CDOT also announced that it will alternate lane closures in both directions of South Academy between the highway and Interstate 25, to modify detour crossover lanes; that work is scheduled for the overnight hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More impacts that drivers should be aware of:

Traffic Impacts

South Academy Boulevard Widening Project

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. and Wednesday night, Feb. 21, 7:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Alternating left and right lane closures of east- and westbound South Academy Boulevard over Fountain Creek

Wednesday, Feb. 21, ongoing full closure of eastbound South Academy Boulevard bridge over Fountain Creek – detour in place

Friday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. to Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. Full closure of US 85/87 on-ramp from northbound South Academy Boulevard

Ongoing northbound and southbound left lane closure at South Academy Boulevard over Bradley Road

Ongoing shift of all lanes on Bradley Road under South Academy Boulevard bridge

Ongoing closure of the Fountain Creek Regional Trail under South Academy Boulevard

CDOT advises drivers to be careful at all entrance ramps because merge lengths are shorter; in particular, motorists should be prepared to stop on the US 85/87 on-ramp to eastbound South Academy since that merge area has been greatly reduced.

Crews are installing signage and flashing beacons to alert traffic to the new lane lengths.

For more information, visit: https://www.codot.gov/projects/militaryaccesssafetyimprovements.

Although driving through the construction zone can be occasionally challenging and confusing, more drivers have told KRDO that they have a harder time navigating another improvement project on South Academy -- to the north, between Milton E. Proby Parkway and the Citadel Mall area.

City officials have said that they would provide an update on the status of the $62 million project later this month; it addresses aging pavement, curb and gutter, and improves drainage along the project corridor.

To provide better multi-modal and pedestrian access, workers are building a new multi-use path on one side of Academy Boulevard; because of existing drainage issues and occasional occurrences of standing water in the roadway, significant drainage improvements are part of the project.

On Friday, officials released the following upcoming changes:

*On Feb. 21, South Academy Boulevard trafﬁc will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Pikes Peak Avenue to access and replace an aging underground storm water drainage pipe.

*Pikes Peak Avenue remains fully closed on the east side of South Academy Boulevard to support underground water main work.

*Travel lanes have been temporarily realigned between Jet Wing Drive and Chelton Road to expedite underground waterline work.

For more information, visit: https://coloradosprings.gov/AcademyBlvdImprovements.