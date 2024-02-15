Skip to Content
Top Stories

Shelter-in-place issued Thursday night for a neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 7:42 PM
Published 7:25 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police is on scene with a barricaded suspect in the 4800 block of Harvest Ct., near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road. A shelter-in-place has been issued for the immediate area. Those nearby are asked to stay inside until the all clear is given.

CSPD put the notice on their X account at 7:03 p.m. Thursday night.

KRDO has a team heading to the area and will provide more updates regarding this breaking news when it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brynn Carman

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Brynn here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content