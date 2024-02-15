Shelter-in-place issued Thursday night for a neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police is on scene with a barricaded suspect in the 4800 block of Harvest Ct., near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road. A shelter-in-place has been issued for the immediate area. Those nearby are asked to stay inside until the all clear is given.

CSPD put the notice on their X account at 7:03 p.m. Thursday night.

KRDO has a team heading to the area and will provide more updates regarding this breaking news when it becomes available.