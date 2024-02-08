‘Road Warrior’ segment on KRDO13 provides increased focus on transportation infrastructure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the Pikes Peak region continues to grow, so does its need for more and better infrastructure to include road, street and bridge construction and maintenance, improved safety and decreased traffic congestion.

In addition, more drivers depend on the latest information about how transportation infrastructure affects their trips to work, school, running errands, or leisure travel.

For those reasons, KRDO13's Scott Harrison will provide a specific focus on these issues as The Road Warrior.

Scott brings 20 years of experience covering infrastructure matters in southern Colorado.

Among his noteworthy reports: Pothole problems that led to Colorado Springs residents approving and extending a sales tax for the 2C expanded street paving program, and for the Colorado Department of Transportation to replace aging asphalt pavement with eight miles of concrete pavement on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain.

The past two decades also brought new interchanges along I-25 at Bijou, Cimarron, and Fillmore streets; a continuation of extending Powers Boulevard north to I-25; an extension of Centennial Boulevard to I-25; and a major upgrade of the former "No Man's Land" corridor between Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs.

Additionally, major infrastructure improvements were made along I-25 in Pueblo ad Trinidad; along U.S. 50 in Pueblo West; on U.S. 24 between Colorado Springs and Woodland Park; and on I-25 and Highway 105 in Monument.

Current projects include: Extending Indiana Avenue in south Fountain, from Santa Fe Avenue (Highway 85/87) to Old Pueblo Road, to ease congestion around the I-25 interchange; a major upgrade of Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs, between the Citadel Mall and I-25; and gathering public input on a plan to extend Powers Boulevard south to I-25.

Among projects expected to start over the next five years: Widening Marksheffel Road between North Carefree Circle and Dublin Boulevard; and continuing the eastward extension of Briargate and Research parkways across Black Forest Road and into the Falcon area.

If you would like to submit information, comments or story suggestions, contact: roadwarrior@krdo.com.