Bridge improvements, detours part of project near Seven Falls in southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Workers recently demolished a bridge built in 1957 across South Cheyenne Creek and expect to finish construction of a new bridge by Memorial Day weekend.

Crews started the project last month and tore down the old bridge a few weeks ago -- rerouting the creek to flow under the site during construction, where South Cheyenne Cañon Road merges with Mesa Avenue near the entrance to the popular Seven Falls tourist attraction.

"A couple of challenges associated with bridges up in the Cañon," said Ryan Phipps, senior engineer for the city. "There's a lot of rock in the area -- so, drilling foundations, you run into a lot larger rock than you might in other parts of the city. And building a bridge in the Cañon is a little more difficult just because it's colder up in there."

The new bridge -- being built 200 feet downstream from the original location -will do a better job of bearing the weight of heavier vehicles and increased traffic from tour buses and Seven Falls shuttle buses, as well as resist damage from strong creek flows like the one that damaged the falls in 2013.

The project includes constructing a pedestrian bridge that connects to the Chamberlain Trail; access to the trail at that point is closed during the work.

"Pedestrians and cyclists will no longer have to share the road bridge with traffic, so it provides more safety," Phipps explained.

The new pedestrian bridge will be similar to an existing structure downstream near Evans Avenue; in 2016, the city replaced the old road Detours bridge across the creek at that location.

Some neighbors who bike and walk dogs in the area said that they were unaware of the project.

"I'm a little disappointed, just because I like to use the trail," said Ed Poremba. "And many of us like making the loop around the Seven Falls gate. But, I'm happy they're making improvements."

Rebecca Prevatt agreed.

"These roads in the summer, with all the tourists, get really busy," she said. "So, I think building that other bridge is a great idea."

The project's $2.5 million cost is financed by the voter-approved penny sales tax from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.

Detours are established around the construction zone; although Seven Falls is closed until spring, it remains accessible for employees, deliveries and emergencies and will reopen for most visitors in time for the summer tourist season.