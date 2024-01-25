Colorado Springs graduates 32 cadets onto the police force Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The police department took an important step towards reaching the goal of Chief Adrian Vasquez and Mayor Yemi Mobolade to bring the force to its fully authorized strength of 818 officers by the end of the year.

In a ceremony at the Radiant Church, 32 cadets were the honorees at the city's 76th class of graduates -- officially becoming sworn officers.

The new police men and women promised to never betray their badges, their integrity or the public trust in them; they resolved to hold themselves and others responsible for their actions; and swore to uphold the constitution, their community and the agency they serve in.

Dozens of family, friends and comrades filled the church sanctuary to support their new law enforcement officers during the afternoon ceremony.

In recent years, the police department has struggled to retain and hire officers as many left the profession for various reasons -- resulting in staffing shortages and longer response times for service calls.

This is the first of several classes in 2024 that officials expect will resolve most, if not all, of those issues.