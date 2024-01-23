Councilwoman: Downtown Colorado Springs retail businesses struggling, more public support needed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a work session Monday, Councilwoman Michelle Talarico expressed concern about the success of retail businesses in the downtown area.

"A lot of the businesses downtown that are retail-oriented are continuing to hurt," said Talarico, a businesswoman herself. "I, too, am a victim of pushing my Amazon button. However, I would ask us all to reconsider. They need us very badly right now. Som I would just encourage you to buy local whenever possible."

She also revealed that a recent fire that closed and displaced several businesses on Bijou Street will keep them closed for another year.

"They're looking to relocate," she said.

The Downtown Partnership said that downtown sales were down 4% through October of last year but recovered strongly in November; numbers for December are not available yet.

A Partnership spokesman said that several late-year incidents -- including the Bijou Street fire and a major underground fire that knocked out power to dozens of businesses -- hurt sales during the profitable Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping seasons.

The spokesman also cited inflation, along with higher prices and operating costs, as factors in slumping sales downtown but he feels that the situation should improve this year.

KRDO 13 will speak with the Partnership, a downtown patron and a business manager to get their perspective on the status of downtown; more details Tuesday at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.