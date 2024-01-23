Colorado Springs Police arrest wanted parolee, find stolen gun, shotguns, fentanyl and meth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) arrested 41-year-old Nathan Meek on multiple felony warrants on Jan. 19.

The arrest led to the seizure of a stolen gun, 4.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 80 grams of cocaine, over 3,000 dollars, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 1220 fentanyl pills, two handguns, and two shotguns.

"Any time we get a bust like this, it's extremely beneficial for our community," said CSPD Lieutenant Mark Chacon. "Especially when we're finding a suspect that's violent, has the potential for violence, and he's got a stolen handgun and three other guns in his house."

Police said Meek had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest when officers took him into custody on Jan. 19. Meek was wanted for alleged burglary, assault, and menacing.

When officers arrived at Meek's southeast Colorado Springs apartment, CSPD said he ran. When officers stopped him, they found a stolen gun, fentanyl pills, meth, and money on him.

After applying for and obtaining a search warrant, CSPD said officers found even more illegal material inside his residence. At that point, officers discovered the money, marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine, and additional weapons.

The possession of firearms violated the conditions of Meek's parole.

Meek is currently in the El Paso County Jail. He's set to appear in court on Jan. 25th where a judge will set his bond.