Skip to Content
Top Stories

BREAKING: Eastbound Highway 24 blocked, west of Manitou Springs

By
Updated
today at 8:06 PM
Published 7:15 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash has blocked eastbound Highway 24, just west of Manitou Springs. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred near milepost 298, around 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Drivers report significant delays, beginning east of Cascade.

Colorado State Patrol tells KRDO13 the crash involved two vehicles. One person had to be extricated from their vehicle, due to serious bodily injury. Investigators are looking into alcohol as a contributing factor of the crash.

Traffic backups along Highway 24 Friday night (KRDO viewer)

Tow trucks are en route to clear the scene, and troopers expect the highway to reopen by 8:30 p.m.

Drivers can expect delays, if traveling from Woodland Park to Colorado Springs.

This is a developing story; KRDO13 will update when new information is available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heather Skold

Heather is the evening anchor for KRDO. Learn more about Heather here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content