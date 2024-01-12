BREAKING: Eastbound Highway 24 blocked, west of Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash has blocked eastbound Highway 24, just west of Manitou Springs. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred near milepost 298, around 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Drivers report significant delays, beginning east of Cascade.

Colorado State Patrol tells KRDO13 the crash involved two vehicles. One person had to be extricated from their vehicle, due to serious bodily injury. Investigators are looking into alcohol as a contributing factor of the crash.

Traffic backups along Highway 24 Friday night (KRDO viewer)

Tow trucks are en route to clear the scene, and troopers expect the highway to reopen by 8:30 p.m.

Drivers can expect delays, if traveling from Woodland Park to Colorado Springs.

This is a developing story; KRDO13 will update when new information is available.