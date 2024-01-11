Neighborhood meeting tonight updates status of historic Union Printers Home in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An iconic complex of late-19th century buildings that has been closed for nearly four years is closer to being reimagined for new uses and a new purpose.

The Union Printers Home, at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard, opened in 1892 as a rest and recovery facility for retirees of the printing industry who suffered from tuberculosis and other ailments.

UPH

Authorities closed the property in February 2020, after a patient from a nursing home on the property froze to death outside; last summer, police arrested two people suspected of breaking into the home -- causing damage and stealing $250,000 of copper wiring.

In 2021, a group of local investors -- UPH Partners -- bought the property for more than $18 million and announced plans to convert the 26-acre property into retail, residential and commercial space, including some office space and entertainment venues.

UPH

The UPH website https://unionprintershome.com/union-printers-home-masterplan/ presents renderings of how the property may look after the current development of a master plan is completed.

Investors say that the project will also preserve the property's history and tradition as a place of healing, while serving as a place to spur future creation and innovation in the city.

UPH

A neighborhood meeting to update the public about the master plan is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Clay Venues, 10 North Wahsatch Avenue, downtown.