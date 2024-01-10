Colorado Springs Planning Commission approves next step in controversial affordable housing project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After a five-hour public hearing Wednesday, the city's Planning Commission voted 5-2 to pass a zoning change and development plan that would allow for construction of 232 affordable housing units.

The decision will almost certainly be appealed to the City Council.

KRDO

The $40 million project, called the Royal Pine Apartments, would be built on nearly eight acres on the northwest side of the Powers/Union boulevard intersection.

Several dozen residents of the adjacent Pine Creek planned community -- among the 60 people attending the hearing -- voiced their opposition to the project.

KRDO

"We're concerned about fire evacuation," said neighbor Steve Parrish. "We're not in the Wildland Urban Interface, but we have a wildlife area through the neighborhood and the houses here are close together. If the wind is blowing strong enough, a fire could quickly spread as it did in the (Silver Charm) fire northwest of here."

KRDO

That grass fire, in April 2022, forced the evacuation of 500 homes in The Farm neighborhood east of Interstate 25 and Interquest Parkway; no homes were damaged and authorities said it was caused by welding on a construction site during a burn restriction.

Tyler Hill

Critics of affordable housing projects routinely say that a large apartment complex, particularly near an established subdivision, creates traffic congestion that can dangerously slow an evacuation.

In an effort to prove that point, around 150 Pine Creek residents spent a day conducting their own evacuation drill; they showed commissioners the video during the hearing.

Pine Creek Neighbors

"We went through a roundabout," Parrish explained. "It took ten minutes for the traffic to back up, and another 20 minutes for everyone to get out. And that's just one part of the neighborhood. Imagine if everyone is trying to get out at the same time during a fast-moving fire. Some people would be killed."

Pine Creek has approximately 1,424 homes, he said, and only two ways out.

Pine Creek Neighbors

The video also includes nearby Pine Creek High School, and Parrish said traffic there could make an evacuation even more difficult.

The developer -- BG Development, LLC -- requested an amendment to the original concept plan for the site, which is zoned mixed use/medium scale and allows multifamily housing, but was was only going to be used for commercial businesses.

City of Colorado Springs

The commission's vote officially adds residential housing as a permitted use, and approves the development plan.

Some of the surrounding business owners are unhappy that the parcel is no longer entirely commercial.

KRDO

"We bought the land thinking it was going to be for commercial use only," said Dr. Cristy Fisher, of the Pine Creek Veterinary Hospital. "We have covenants in place, and that's what the city planned on. So, it seems very underhanded that now, our covenants mean nothing to the city."

Ultimately, the city's ongoing need for affordable housing, and the fire department's opinion that fire evacuation wouldn't be a problem, helped sway the vote.

KRDO

"I will be voting in favor of this," said Commissioner Nadine Hensler. "But it doesn't mean that I don't hear the concerns and I hope that, through the process, a lot of those have been (heard). I also think that we have a lot of fear of the unknown."

Commissioner Jack Briggs was among the two who voted "no."

KRDO

"We're going to continue to grow, and we have infrastructure needs," he said. "I think we need to use the resources to increase the infrastructure we already have. Based on all of that, I can't support this decision at this time."

Briggs also expressed frustration with School District 20 for not having a representative present to provide its perspective.

KRDO

Parrish said that opponents intend to appeal the decision to the City Council -- and continue their fight in court, if necessary.