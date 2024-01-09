Monday’s strong winds damage gas station near Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A gas station/convenience store apparently sustained the area's worst damage from strong winds that blew through on Monday.

The Rivon Store on Highway 85/87, just east of the Colorado Springs city limits, had the overhang for its gas pumps shredded and nearly blown off its supports.

The store was closed Tuesday, with caution tape and "Road Closed" signs sealing off its parking lot; a handwritten note on the door apologized to customers for the inconvenience.

The store's owner declined to speak on camera but said that he believes insurance will cover his damages.

It is the only significant damage reported so far from the strong winds; officials in nearby Fountain said that they had no wind damage there; as of noon Tuesday, El Paso County had nor responded to a request for information.

Some parts of the KRDO13 viewing area had it worse.

Wind-blown snow and snow drifts closed many roads and highways on the southeastern plains between Springfield, Trinidad, La Junta and Lamar.

There was at leas one report of a driver spending the night in their vehicle after being stuck in a ditch.

Late Tuesday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation had reopened the key routes of U.S. 160 and Highway 109; however, several roads and highways remained closed as snowplow crews kept working to clear those roads.